Algae alert and advice
By now you’ve read all about it, the blue-green algae, or algae bloom in Big Bear Lake and other lakes around the country. Cyanobacteria has formed in certain areas of the lake including near the Bear Valley Dam, along the North Shore west of the Big Bear Solar Observatory, according to the California Water Quality Monitoring Council.
According to the California Water Quality Monitoring Council, samples were collected and tested along the North Shore on Aug. 20. Cyanotoxins were detected at sites along the shore. The council has recommended the posting of danger advisory signs in the area near North Shore Drive extending 0.5 miles west of the Big Bear Solar Observatory and near the observatory.
As of Aug. 26, no signs have been observed in the area warning of the algae bloom. Mike Stephenson, general manager of the Big Bear Municipal Water District, said testing the MWD has done on the algae shows no toxins in the algae cells.
Stephenson said the MWD has issued caution notices regarding the algae. “When you get toxin numbers of zero, it’s tough for me to (over) react,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson advises boaters and shore anglers not to drink or let pets drink the water, to avoid green algae and to rinse off any pets that go in the water.
The state council noted that the cyanobacteria bloom may move because of wind and water currents and advises that people and dogs avoid contact with bright to dull green surface scum and algal mats.
It is also important to note the algae may not affect the entire lake. Big Bear Lake remains open as authorities continue to monitor the bloom.
August fishing day
Thanks to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the final day of August is a banner day for those who like to fish or who want to give fishing a try.
Saturday, Aug. 31, is the final free fishing day in 2019. Anglers do not need to purchase a fishing license to fish in California waters on this day. That includes Big Bear Lake.
Make plans to bring your boat, rent a boat, or bring your camp chairs to fish from the shore.
Fishing and boating calendar
• Aug. 31: Free Fishing Day, sponsored by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
It’s time to hear the zing of the reel as you cast your line in Big Bear Lake. The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date.
The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.