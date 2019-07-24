Lawmaker seeks to improvefishing, hunting access
Anglers in California have long advocated changes to the state’s fishing licenses. The latest move to make the licenses valid for a full 12 months from the date of purchase comes in Assembly Bill 1387, introduced by State Assembly member Jim Wood of Santa Rosa and supported by the California Sportfishing League. Assembly Bill 1387, if passed, also includes an auto-renewal feature that ensures greater license renewal rates and allows licenses to be displayed on mobile devices.
Currently, state fishing licenses are good for one year based on the calendar. For example, if an angler purchases a license in July, that person pays the same fee as an angler who bought a license in January despite the license’s expiration date of
Dec. 31 of that year.
On July 19, Wood announced a new goal to expand the scope of AB 1387 to include comprehensive hunting and fishing recommendations complimenting California’s Recruit, Retain and Reactive efforts. According to a California Sportfishing League press release, California Department of Fish and Wildlife released its R3 action plan in February. That plan, developed by Fish and Wildlife to create proposals for new policies and marketing practices are designed to reverse declining fishing and hunting participation and increase social support.
You can learn more about the R3 action plan on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website cdfgnews.wordpress.com or the California Sportfishing League website at www.savefishing.com.
“There is broad-based consensus that California’s hunting and fishing licenses are too costly and have lost some appeal to the outdoor sporting community,” Wood said. “I look forward to working with CDFW and Governor (Gavin) Newsom’s administration to improve Assembly Bill 1387 in order to accomplish the goals identified in California’s R3 action plan and help increase hunting and fishing participation rates.”
Fishing and boating calendar
• Aug. 14: Boating Safety Course, US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-12. For more information, call
909-725-0447.
• Aug. 17: Antique & Classic Wooden Boat Show, classic boats and cars on display at Pine Knot Marina. For more information, visit acbs.org.
• Aug. 31: Free Fishing Day, sponsored by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
It’s time to hear the zing of the reel as you cast your line in Big Bear Lake. The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date. The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
