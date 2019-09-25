Last chance to fish for cash
Western Outdoor News has been coming to Big Bear for 14 years, giving anglers plenty of chances to win cash and a multitude of prizes. Oh, and catch some nice sized trout along with it.
Don’t forget the 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT is Oct. 5 and 6. Headquarters are at Big Bear Marina.
If you haven’t signed up yet for this great tournament, do it now. Just log onto www.wonews.com and register in advance.
Or, if you aren’t an early bird, you can still drop a worm and a line by registering on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Big Bear Visitor Center, 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Fishing calendar
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs.
Big fish photos
The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch this season on Big Bear Lake.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at
kportie.grizzly@gmail.com. We are not able to publish photographs without the full name of the person or persons in the photo.
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date.
The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
