Fish hatchery for Big Bear?
During a recent meeting of the Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors, general manager Mike Stephenson discussed new options for the proposed fish hatchery in Big Bear. So, what good is a fish hatchery and why put one in Big Bear Lake?
Every October when riding on the US Adaptive Recreation Center’s Peak 2 Peak Pedal from Big Bear to Mammoth, our lunch break on day four is at the Fish Springs Trout Hatchery near Big Pine. Originally constructed in 1952, the hatchery obtained its water supply from a number of springs from the nearby lava escarpment. Utilizing two parallel series of earthen ponds at 1,700 feet in length, the facility raised around 190,000 pounds of trout per year.
In 1972, the hatchery was modernized to a system of concrete raceways supplied by two wells. The building constructed in 2009 houses 20 deep tanks to hatch out eyed eggs from other facilities.
Today, the facility produces and distributes an average of 500,000 pounds of catchable rainbow and Eagle Lake trout in Inyo and Mono county waters as well as 100,000 fingerling rainbow trout for air stocking operations each year.
It is always a kick to walk along the raceways and see all the fish, not to mention the educational value.
As a reservoir, Big Bear Lake must purchase fish from hatcheries in the state to stock the lake. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife scheduled three trout plants for Big Bear Lake in 2019 — one each in May, June and July. The MWD also plants fish prior to fishing tournaments.
Fish hatcheries aren’t new in Big Bear Valley. There have been at least two hatcheries here. The North Creek Hatchery was a few feet south of the highway bridge at Boulder Bay. It was the smallest of the two hatcheries, but was a popular tourist spot because of its visibility from the road. The Green Spot Hatchery was located in the foothills of Sugarloaf Mountain, hence the name Hatchery Road, which crosses Highway 38 at the location. Both hatcheries were history by the 1930s.
Nearly 90 years later, the MWD wants to build a new hatchery for Big Bear. The goal is to become self-reliant when it comes to stocking the lake with catchable rainbow trout.
The hatchery is still in the planning stages with a few hiccups along the way the past couple of years. The latest incarnation of the facility was introduced at the July 18 MWD board meeting. Nothing has been decided regarding the location of the facility yet. Time will tell, so stay tuned. In the meantime, for more about the proposed fish hatchery for Big Bear Lake, pick up a copy of the July 31 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Fishing and boating calendar
• Aug. 14: Boating Safety Course, US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-12. For more information, call
909-725-0447.
• Aug. 17: Antique & Classic Wooden Boat Show, classic boats and cars on display at Pine Knot Marina. For more information, visit acbs.org.
• Aug. 31: Free Fishing Day, sponsored by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
It’s time to hear the zing of the reel as you cast your line in Big Bear Lake. The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date. The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
