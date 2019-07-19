Summer fishing Big Bear Lake
Take it from the fishing experts at Big Bear Sporting Goods — as summer heats up the water, the trout move west to deeper and cooler waters in Big Bear Lake. But you can find smallmouth and largemouth bass and catfish near the shoreline in the east. Summer usually sees fishing boats and trollers moving closer to the dam.
With more pleasure boaters floating and powering their way around the lake in the heat of the day, anglers may find better luck catching their limits early in the morning or in the late afternoon when the noise level and choppy water subsides to calm waters.
Water temperatures range in the low to mid 60s while dissolved oxygen levels remain high between 6 and 9.
So, what to use when tossing that line into the water? Power Bait, buoyants and night crawlers are all working well.
Fishing and boating calendar
• Aug. 14: Boating Safety Course, US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-12. For more information, call 909-725-0447.
• Aug. 17: Antique & Classic Wooden Boat Show, classic boats and cars on display at Pine Knot Marina. For more information, visit www.acbs.org.
• Aug. 31: Free Fishing Day, sponsored by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
It’s time to hear the zing of the reel as you cast your line in Big Bear Lake. The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at kportie.grizzly@gmail.com.
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date. The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
