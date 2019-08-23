August fishing day
Thanks to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the final day of August is a banner day for those who like to fish or who want to give fishing a try.
Aug. 31 is the final free fishing day in 2019. Anglers do not need to purchase a fishing license to fish in California waters on this day. That includes Big Bear Lake.
Because of the warmer temperatures, there have been plenty of people out on the lake, according to Big Bear Municipal Water District general manager Mike Stephenson. The weekend of Aug. 17-18 was exceptionally busy, he reports.
That bodes well for the next two weekends, especially the Labor Day holiday weekend Aug. 31-Sept. 2. So, if you haven’t fished Big Bear Lake yet this season, or just plain love to drop a line in this mountain liquid jewel, make plans now to bring your boat, rent a boat, or bring your camp chairs to fish from the shore.
Summer is almost over, so get in some warm summer days on the lake before the fall season arrives.
Then again, the fall season is great for fishing in Big Bear Lake, too. This is when those sleepy trout wake up and get more active.
Fishing and boating calendar
• Aug. 24: Fishin’ for $50K Trout Derby drawing, 10:30 a.m., Big Bear Visitor Center, 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Aug. 31: Free Fishing Day, sponsored by California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
It’s time to hear the zing of the reel as you cast your line in Big Bear Lake. The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date. The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
