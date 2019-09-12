A festival of trout
The clock is ticking on the final Big Bear Lake fishing tournament of the season. The 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT is Oct. 5 and 6. One of the big draws for this tournament is the multitude of prizes handed out at the end of the second day.
This year each person who registers for the event will have their angler number added to the bin for a chance to win the grand prize boat and motor package. There are tons of other drawings during the awards ceremony, a blind bogey contest and more. Trophies and merchandise are awarded to the top five winners in adult male, adult female, junior male and junior female categories.
In preparation for the tournament Western Outdoor News stocks $15,000 worth of trout (based on 1,000 entries) with the assistance of the Big Bear Municipal Water District. Entry fee to participate in the tournament is $75 for adults and $50 for juniors under the age of 16. The first 600 entries receive a goodie bag with a selection of items from event sponsors.
To sign up in advance and guarantee that goodie bag, call 949-366-0248 or visit www.wonews.com.
Fishing begins at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5 and continues until 4 p.m. the first day. Weigh-in at Big Bear Marina on Oct. 5 is from 1 to 4 p.m.
On Oct. 6, fishing goes from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weigh-in is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each angler may weigh five fish per day.
The barbecue begins at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by prize drawings and awards at 3:30 p.m.
Big Bear Marina is at 500 Paine Court, Big Bear Lake. For more information about the tournament headquarters at Big Bear Marina, call 909-866-3218 or visit www.bigbearmarina.com.
Fishing and boating calendar
• Oct. 5-6: 15th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. For more information, visit www.wonews.com.
Big fish photos
The Grizzly Weekender is looking for photographic evidence of your big catch this season on Big Bear Lake.
Email a digital photo file along with a complete description of the catch including bait or lure used, location caught and the angler’s first and last name to Kathy Portie at kportie.grizzly@gmail.com. We are not able to publish photographs without the full name of the person or persons in the photo.
As much as we may like seeing the fish you caught during your deep sea fishing trip, only photos of fish caught in Big Bear Lake will be published. Deadline for photo and tip submissions is the Saturday before the publishing date. The Grizzly Weekender publishes each Friday.
