Grab your beanies, sunscreen and a coozie — Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails means snow will be blowing at Snow Summit in September.
Hot Dawgs & Hand Rails moves to Snow Summit on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Along with the location change, the Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival joins the party. The punk-rock festival fits in with the massive rail-jam course built to showcase some of the snowboarding industry’s best riders.
Punk-rock bands from Los Angeles and Orange County include NOFX, The Bronx and The Vandals to spice up the one-of-a-kind pre-winter festival.
Snow Summit’s renowned park staff are building an entirely new layout for this year’s event.
“The fact that it is at Snow Summit does lend a few different options to do a little bit of a different layout,” says Justin Kanton, Snow Summit marketing manager. “The rail-jam course will be located next to Chair 1, running parallel to the tubing hill. The music stage will be next to the lift-loading terminal facing uphill.”
Kanton says the entire course will be a fenced off, separate area. This will allow access to the base area without any interruption from the event.
Snow Summit’s bike park and the base area actives operate throughout the day on Sept. 28. Bike park, sky chair and base activity tickets are sold separately from the Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails event.
Hot Dawgz and Hand Rail tickets are $40 for age 13 and older, and $25 for kids ages 5-12 if purchased before Sept. 25.
On Sept. 25, prices increase $10. For more information, to purchase tickets or check the complete schedule, visit www.hotdawgzandhandrails.com or www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
