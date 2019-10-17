Friday, Oct. 18

Oktoberfest Unplugged

6 p.m. to midnight: Featuring The Express Duo

German beer-food pairing dinner and intimate evening of Oktoberfest charm. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Noon to midnight

Main stage(indoors)

• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: Die Böhmische Straßenmusikanten

• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers

Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)

• 2 to 6 p.m.: SouthBound

• 7 to 11 p.m.: Doo Wah Riders

Sunday, Oct. 20

Noon to 6 p.m.

Main stage (indoors)

• Noon to 6 p.m.: Die Böhmische Straßenmusikantenn

• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers

Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)

• 1 to 5 p.m.: Terry McRaven

Saturday, Oct. 26

Noon to midnight: German

Spooktacular Celebration

Main stage (indoors)

• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: The Goldeisen

• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers

• 10 p.m.: Adult costume contest

Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)

• 2 to 6 p.m.: Stone Horse

• 7 to 11 p.m.: Sean Wiggins and Lone Goat

Sunday, Oct. 27

Noon to 6 p.m.

Main stage (indoors)

• Noon to 6 p.m.: The goldeisen

• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers

• 3 p.m.: Children’s Halloween Costume Contest

Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)

• 1 to 5 p.m.: Rob McLeod

Saturday, Nov. 2

Noon to midnight

Main stage (indoors)

• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: The Goldeisen

• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers

• 6 p.m.: Log Sawing and Stein Holding Championships

Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)

• 2 to 6 p.m.: Terry McRaven Band

• 7 to 11 p.m.: Street Music Band

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.