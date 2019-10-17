Friday, Oct. 18
Oktoberfest Unplugged
6 p.m. to midnight: Featuring The Express Duo
German beer-food pairing dinner and intimate evening of Oktoberfest charm. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Noon to midnight
Main stage(indoors)
• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: Die Böhmische Straßenmusikanten
• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers
Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)
• 2 to 6 p.m.: SouthBound
• 7 to 11 p.m.: Doo Wah Riders
Sunday, Oct. 20
Noon to 6 p.m.
Main stage (indoors)
• Noon to 6 p.m.: Die Böhmische Straßenmusikantenn
• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers
Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)
• 1 to 5 p.m.: Terry McRaven
Saturday, Oct. 26
Noon to midnight: German
Spooktacular Celebration
Main stage (indoors)
• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: The Goldeisen
• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers
• 10 p.m.: Adult costume contest
Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)
• 2 to 6 p.m.: Stone Horse
• 7 to 11 p.m.: Sean Wiggins and Lone Goat
Sunday, Oct. 27
Noon to 6 p.m.
Main stage (indoors)
• Noon to 6 p.m.: The goldeisen
• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers
• 3 p.m.: Children’s Halloween Costume Contest
Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)
• 1 to 5 p.m.: Rob McLeod
Saturday, Nov. 2
Noon to midnight
Main stage (indoors)
• 12:30 p.m. to midnight: The Goldeisen
• 2 p.m.: Kleine Bar Tanzers
• 6 p.m.: Log Sawing and Stein Holding Championships
Wyatt’s stage (outdoors)
• 2 to 6 p.m.: Terry McRaven Band
• 7 to 11 p.m.: Street Music Band
