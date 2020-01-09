Are you an armchair athlete or a weekend warrior, but feel the urge to be more competitive when you are out on the slopes? There are two organizations that provide skiers and snowboarders with the opportunities to get competitive — the USASA and the Snow Summit Race Team. In January, these two organizations host events that allow amateurs to experience the competitive nature of snow sports.
USASA
The United States of America Snowboard and Free Ski Association (USASA) got its start in Southern California in 1988 when former amateur surf coach Chuck Allen incorporated the USASA with a donation from Transworld SNOWboarding Magazine. The amateur organization offers events for all ages and abilities in halfpipe, slopestyle, slalom, giant slalom, boardercross and rail jam. The USASA National Championships are at Copper Mountain, Colorado. Top riders at regionals advance to the national championship.
While you don’t have to be a pro to compete in USASA events, you do need to be a member. Visit www.usasa.org for more information.
The next USASA event includes a pair of slopestyle competitions on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Bear Mountain. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Bear Mountain is at 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Snow Summit Race Team
Goldsmith Ski Race Series
You don’t have to be a kid on the Snow Summit Race Team to participate in its Goldsmith Ski Race Series. There are races for adults, too. The first two Goldsmith races are set for Sunday, Jan. 19, at Snow Summit. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Course inspection begins at 9:15 a.m. Racing begins at 10 a.m.
For more information on how you can compete in Goldsmith Ski Race Series, contact Barbara Boucher at 909-556-2864 or email barbaraboucher@charter.net or visit snowsummitraceteam.org for more information.
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
