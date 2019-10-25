Halloween isn’t just for kids. And Big Bear hosts a variety of Halloween events for adults this coming weekend and even on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Get things started with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Cave on Friday,
Oct. 25. The cult classic follows the story of sweethearts Brad and Janet who find themselves in an eerie mansion after a flat tire on their car in a storm. Tickets are $10 with applicable fees. Catch the movie at 8 p.m. Reservations are accepted. Call the box office at 909-878-0204. And don’t forget to dress up for the evening. You can’t watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” without dressing the part.
The Mystery Maze at the Moose Lodge in Fawnskin isn’t limited to kids. Adults can enjoy the freaky fun times, too. Find your way through darkness, mirrors and more. The maze is open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 4 to 9 p.m. There is also a special opening on Halloween night from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults. The Moose Lodge is at 39247 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin. For more information, call 909-866-3013.
Kallans Bar and Grill in Sugarloaf hosts a Halloween Costume Party Friday, Oct. 25, with drink specials, a special guest DJ and cash prizes for the best costumes. Call 909-547-6800 for more information. Kallans is at 44761 Barton Lane, Sugarloaf.
Whiskey Dave’s hosts its 2019 Halloween Party Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, in the Village. Get your spooky on at Whiskey Dave’s with live music from Projekt X. The music begins at 9 p.m.
Dress to impress at the Miss Liberty Halloween Costume Cruise Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. There is music, a costume contest, prizes and snacks on board. Cost is $35 per person. Make reservations online at www.pineknotmarina.com or call the ticket office at 909-866-8129.
Take the Haunted Hayride at Bear Valley Farms, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Start with a tour through the Haunted Farm House and along the haunted trails surrounding the farm.
For more information or to make reservations, call 909-547-5424 or visit www.bearvalleyfarms.com. Bear Valley Farms is at 1601 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
Costumes are a must for adults attending Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival gates are open from noon to midnight. Stay late and participate in the adult costume contest at 10 p.m. Those sporting the best costumes can expect great prizes.
Cap your Halloween celebration by attending the Halloween Ball at Santana & Mavericks Restaurant Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to midnight. There are happy hour specials all night with $2 off appetizers and $4 beer, wine and well drinks. Groove to music and take part in the costume contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Santana & Mavericks is at 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information or to make reservations, call 909-878-0047.
For those who appreciate classic horror films, make plans to catch the double feature at Village Theaters North on Halloween night. The Village’s annual Classic Halloween Double Feature features the 1956 classic “The Werewolf,” which was filmed in Big Bear Lake, at 6:45 p.m. followed by 1958’s “Night of the Blood Beast” at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $5 plus there is all-you-can-eat popcorn and soft drinks at the concession stand.
For more information, visit www.villagetheaters.com or call 909-866-5115. Village Theaters North is at 602 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.