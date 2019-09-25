When night falls at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, scents linger longer in the still air. The zoo comes alive with the sights and sounds of the nocturnal cycle of the creatures of the night.
Having highly developed senses of hearing, sight, smell and touch, nocturnal animals are specially adapted to make the most of night illumination. Some daytime animals even share the best of both worlds and remain active, even after dusk.
Each Friday and Saturday during the month of October, weather permitting, Big Bear Alpine Zoo hosts Flashlight Safari, an exclusive tour that explores the more active side of its resident animals during twilight and dusk.
The first Flashlight Safari is Friday, Oct. 4. There is also a safari on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the tour starts at 7 p.m. No one will be admitted to the park after 7 p.m.
Exploring the zoo after dark is a unique mountain experience. Bring your own flashlights and dress warmly. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors age 60 and older, and for children ages 3 to 10.
Children under 3 years are admitted free.
For more information on Flashlight Safaris, call 909-584-1299 or visit the zoo’s Facebook page.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo serves the community as a zoo, rehabilitation and education center founded in 1959. It is operated and owned by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, a Special District of the county of San Bernardino.
Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive in Big Bear Lake.
