Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley celebrates one of its biggest fundraisers of the year Saturday, Oct. 5. That’s right, it’s time for the 40th anniversary of the SIBBV Hearth and Home Tour.
Take a peek inside some of Big Bear Valley’s most unique homes. There have been lakefronts, estates, historical cabins, small cozy homes and a few repeats under new ownership and remodeled for a repeat tour. In every case, the public oohs and ahhs at what’s behind the doors of the homes they normally wouldn’t have access to.
Soroptimist members are the guides. The owners provide detailed info on the decor, color schemes, history and knickknacks scattered around the home. The homes are unique and offer guests a bevy of ideas to think about and maybe use in their own homes.
In 1980, there were seven homes on the tour, including the Burton, Wanke, Davis, Brownie and Turney homes. Ticket prices 40 years ago were $7.50.
The Soroptimist Home Tour stood as a staple on the last Saturday in June for more than three decades. In 1992, the Home Tour wrapped the day before the Big Bear and Landers earthquakes hit.
A few years ago, SIBBV members tried something new, changing the Home Tour to the Hearth and Home Tour on the first Saturday in October. Homes that year were decorated for the fall and holiday season. The move captured the bounty and beauty of autumn in the mountains, with the leaves changing colors, the crisp mountain air and Oktoberfest as an added bonus.
This year, the Hearth and Home Tour features four homes ranging from palatial to homey. There is something to delight everyone, organizer Charlie Van Cleve says. From a home that boasts the best view in Big Bear Valley to a rustic ranch with a story to tell, along with an incredible home on the lake, guests will be awed, she said.
The Hearth and Home Tour is self-guided. Tickets include addresses and directions so guests can choose their own route and pace. Guides are at each home to share the interesting tidbits of the house and answer questions.
The cookie house is back this year featuring homemade cookies made specially by Soroptimist members. Stop and enjoy a cookie or two and some refreshments courtesy of the SIBBV hosts.
Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at sibbv.clubexpress.com or at the Big Bear Visitors Center at 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue. For more information, call
909-633-8884.
