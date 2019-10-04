Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley celebrates one of its biggest fundraisers of the year Saturday, Oct. 5. That’s right, it’s time for the 40th anniversary of the SIBBV Hearth and Home Tour.
Take a peek inside some of Big Bear Valley’s most unique homes. Soroptimist members are the guides. The owners provide detailed info on the decor, color schemes, history and knickknacks scattered around the home. The homes are unique and offer guests a bevy of ideas to think about and maybe use in their own homes.
This year, the Hearth and Home Tour features four homes ranging from palatial to homey. From a home that boasts the best view in Big Bear Valley to a rustic ranch with a story to tell, along with an incredible home on the lake, guests will be awed, she said.
The Hearth and Home Tour is self-guided. Tickets include addresses and directions so guests can choose their own route and pace. Guides are at each home to share the interesting tidbits of the house and answer questions.
The cookie house is back this year featuring homemade cookies made specially by Soroptimist members. Stop and enjoy a cookie or two and some refreshments courtesy of the SIBBV hosts.
Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at sibbv.clubexpress.com or at the Big Bear Visitors Center at 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue. For more information, call 909-633-8884.
