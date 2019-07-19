Are you a fan of U2 and Pat Benatar? Then the next concert in the 14th season of the Music in the Mountains summer concert series is not to be missed. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater Saturday, July 20, for Hollywood U2, the Worlds Greatest U2 Tribute Show and Live From Earth, .
Based in Los Angeles, Hollywood U2 was founded by lead singer Joe Hier in 2003. The band has toured the world performing to sold out crowds in the USA, Singapore, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, Mexico and Japan. Hollywood U2 received the Hollywood FAME Producers Choice Award for outstanding U2 tribute in 2016 and was nominated as best tribute band at the LA Music Awards.
Live From Earth — A Tribute to Pat Benatar returns to Big Bear for another go-round under the stars at the Amphitheater. Named after Benatar’s 1983 live album, Live From Earth is led by singer Jill Marie Burke, who belts out such Benatar standards as “Heartbreaker,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and more.
Tickets are available for bench seating as well as general admission. Those sitting in general admission may bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit among the pines. Admission is free for children age 12 and younger. Friendly dogs on leashes are also welcome.
Tickets can be purchased at the Big Bear Discovery Center, the Big Bear Visitor Center and online at www.mountainsfoundation.org. Military, first responders and Big Bear residents receive a concert ticket discount with I.D. Food and drink are available for purchase. Or, pack a picnic basket.
A ticket to a Music in the Mountains concert does more than get you into a great show, it helps protect public lands. Proceeds support the Southern California Mountains Foundation and its conservation, recreation and education programs.
The Music in the Mountains summer concert series features five shows from July through August.
Other dates and performers include Turn the Page and Fortunate Son on Aug. 3, Kings of Country on Aug. 17 and The Long Run — Experience the Eagles on Aug. 31.
For more information, call 909-382-2790 or visit the Mountains Foundation website. The Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.