Partnerships … they provide the synergy necessary to fuel momentum toward success. Rural communities often thrive by maximizing the benefits of strong partnership frameworks.
This sharing of ideas, services and resources allows small communities to offer more than just essential services to residents and visitors, even through difficult economic times. Whether you know it or not, Big Bear outdoor recreation enthusiasts enjoy hundreds of miles of trails — foot trails, bikeways, nature trails and multi-use trails — thanks to many community partners that construct and maintain them.
Representatives from the city of Big Bear Lake, San Bernardino County, U.S. Forest Service, Big Bear Mountain Resort and the Southern California Mountains Foundation gather monthly as the Trails Advisory Group to chat about upcoming trail activities. Much of this conversation focuses on attracting and retaining volunteers, undoubtedly the most important link in the partnership chain.
No single TAG agency has adequate staffing to maintain all of the nearly 1,500 miles of Forest Service trails around Big Bear Valley. Dedicated volunteers work hard to ensure Big Bear continues to be recognized as Southern California’s premier hiking and biking destination. Partnerships!
This past winter the federal government temporarily shut down during our busiest season of the year. Without the daily maintenance that is typically provided by San Bernardino National Forest employees, the Aspen Glen, Cougar Crest and Woodland Trail trailheads very quickly became overwhelmed by thousands of visitors.
Almost immediately, trash bins were overflowing, plastic snow sleds and debris littered the forest floor, and restrooms had to be closed due to unsanitary conditions. With a couple phone calls, the USFS, city of Big Bear Lake, and local volunteers developed a plan to provide daily maintenance of these Forest Service trailheads throughout the government shutdown. Thanks to this collaboration, most trailhead visitors never realized Forest Service maintenance was affected by the shutdown. Partnerships!
The city’s forte is constructing paved hiking and biking trails within the urban environments of Big Bear Lake. Right now, six trail projects are under way within the incorporated city limits, half of which join existing trails that extend beyond the city limits. None of these projects could be successfully constructed without the assistance of the TAG agencies.
The Forest Service routinely assists with environmental impact remediation. San Bernardino County provides support throughout the engineering design process. Southern California Mountains Foundation provides and installs wood fencing and interpretive signs, propagates native plants and clears vegetation. These efforts reduce project delivery costs by tens of thousands of dollars. Partnerships!
Finally, the largest annual special event held in Big Bear will occur in two weeks; 2019 is the 10th anniversary of the Tour de Big Bear and 2,500 participants are expected. The planning and organizing necessary to successfully host this event begins 11 months in advance and includes dozens of businesses, law enforcement and transportation agencies, and volunteer organizations. The Big Bear Cycling Association leads the monumental effort to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
This marquee event allows us to show off Big Bear and our biking facilities each year and would not be possible without cooperation from each and every person involved. Partnerships!
As the saying goes, “It takes a village.” Well, I’m proud to be a part of our little village, and I enjoy the partnerships that make our mountain community such a great place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.