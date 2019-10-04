Keep calm and relax in the San Bernardino Mountains. Make connections and meditate in the outdoors. The sixth annual Big Bear Yoga Festival is Saturday and Sunday,
Oct. 5 and 6.
“Our primary purpose is to bring people together,” said event director Annalisa Berns. “The goal is to connect people, teachers and students, and provide a stage for guests who might not have this opportunity otherwise.”
The Big Bear Yoga Festival features 40 teachers who offer more than 50 classes to festival participants. The festival is designed to appeal to first timers and advanced yogis. The two-day event takes place at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center and Sa Ha Le lodge.
Here’s what’s happening on Oct. 5: Lemia Astarabadi and Joshua Bowser’s mystic medicine circle at 11 a.m., Jessica Frank Kalyani’s silent Asana at 9:30 a.m. and yoga in American Sign Language at 3 p.m., Matt Reinig’s walking meditation and a visual guided meditation into the five elemental realms at 2:30 p.m., Betsy Laban’s gentle yoga for everyBODY at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Lanita Varshell’s Finding Your Perfect Fit Yoga at
1 p.m. All of Saturday’s classes are at the PAC.
The event offers multiple free courses and opportunities to learn more about yoga. There are four mini-session yoga courses that last
30 minutes, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., to give guests a brief taste of yoga.
Women’s empowerment, intro to Kundalini yoga, live music with Karen Elaine and empath kids yoga for families are the mini-sessions. This allows guests to experience the yoga festival on a smaller scale. The crash courses are free to attend and registration is required. Tickets are available for purchase for yogis who want to dive deeper into the yoga lifestyle.
The keynote speaker lecture on
Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. is free to attend. Former NFL player and yogi Keith Mitchell shares his recovery story after a paralyzing tackle, and how he found physical relief through yoga.
The vendor village outside of the Performing Arts Center is “like a farmer’s market,” Berns said. Vendors come to the festival from around Southern California to share products and services with the community.
The vendor village is open to the public. Expect to see various goods such as arts and crafts, essential oils, kombucha, yoga pants, jewelry, food and more.
Children under the age of 12 are admitted free and encouraged to join yoga classes specifically created for children. Youth yoga classes begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 with a kid’s yoga play shop, followed by kid’s parachute play and face painting, mindfulness yoga for kids and adults, laughter yoga, hike and outside yoga. All children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.
This year the event expands to
Sa Ha Le Lodge, a 6-acre facility. There is a vegetarian pizza and pasta dinner on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Prior to dinner, guests can enjoy guided meditation and live music performance from The Conscious Groove.
On Oct. 5 the first yoga classes began at 9 a.m. On Oct. 6 there are special follow-up classes and workshops from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at
Sa Ha Le Lodge, 39853 Crocus Drive, Big Bear Lake.
The Performing Arts Center is the heart of the festival and where registration takes place on Oct. 5 at
8:30 a.m. The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is
39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For the full event schedule or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.bigbearyogafestival.com.
