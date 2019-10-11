Are crazy crowds driving you away from enjoying Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest? There’s a solution.
Oktoberfest Unplugged is an intimate evening at Big Bear Lake’s famous Oktoberfest celebration. On Friday, Oct. 18, enjoy fine German dining paired with a variety of beers and spirits. Guests are treated to an inside look into the history and early beginnings of Oktoberfest.
According to Oktoberfest executive director Monica Marini, there are still tickets available for this special event. The ticket package includes a five-course German pairing dinner, live entertainment from The Express Duo, a commemorative 1-liter stein in an intimate setting. There is also an option to add Saturday and Sunday event admission to the package.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, seating is limited. Purchase tickets at www.bigbearevents.com or call the Convention Center at 909-585-3000 for more information.
The Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest continues Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
