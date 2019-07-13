The Big Bear Renaissance Faire brings a loved, loud and expressive era back to life. By way of entertainment and education performers will not simply tell a story, they reenact their stories in unique and boisterous ways. Opening weekend for the Big Bear Renaissance Faire is July 20 and 21 in Fawnskin.
Kris Colt, also known as Black Rose, sings on the purple stage for her eighth year performing at the Big Bear Renaissance Faire. There’s a whole world of music and arts in Big Bear and Colt fits into about every category. Colt has been teaching theater for 15 years. In Big Bear she teaches voice lessons, as well as ballet classes at The Ranch in Erwin Lake.
Colt performed with the Arts Council of Big Bear Valley in the musical “Nunsense.” Colt also plays with her Celtic folk-rock band, Kris Colt and The Black Rose Band, at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival.
Colt enjoys an abundance of arts and claims that there’s no other musical genre quite like the kind you find at the Renaissance Faire.
“My whole life has been about musical theatre,” Colt says. “The Renaissance Faire is a golden opportunity to share your music. There are a few songs that we all share. Cutthroat Reef (a pirate band) or even jousting (knights) will jump up on stage with you, or you may jump up on stage with them.”
Colt is a singer, songwriter and performer, as well as a story teller. Her lyrics share the rich history of her European ancestors, and sharing history is really what the faire is all about. “I
love to sing songs of the sea from the female perspective, also songs about Selkies (the souls of sailors that drowned at sea),” Colt says. “My mom and I wrote this one song, ‘Spirit of the Woodland.’ It touches on the ancient Celtic legend of the Green Man.”
Colt also sings traditional Scottish and Irish songs that date back hundreds of years.
Colt invites her entire audience to sing along and join the show. “I found at the fair everyone is very open to a collective attitude. We will toss out tambourines and shakers to the audience while I’m singing,” Colt says. “We bring people together. Everyone knows the songs and if you don’t, they are easy to learn.”
Time travelers is the opening weekend theme. The faire is meant to be as engaging as it is educational. Guests are invited to dress up and join the fantasy in Fawnskin, Saturday, July 20.
The Big Bear Renaissance Faire is held four weekends in a row. The other themed weekends are the Pirate Invasion July 27 and 28, Game of Thrones Aug. 3 and 4, and Heroes and Villains Aug. 11 and 12.
Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily ticket prices, purchased in advance, are $18 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4 to 17. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free. Military, student and senior citizen discounts are available.
A Big Bear resident discount features two tickets for the price of one.
The Big Bear Renaissance Faire is held at the historical Pedersen’s Sawmill site,
39115 Rim of the World Drive, Fawnskin. For more information visit www.bbvrsinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.