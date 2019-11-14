Look up in the sky at night this weekend and you are likely to see a light show. The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
Considered one of the most intense meteor storms in the galaxy, astronomers have recorded meteor rates as high as 50,000 per hour during the event.
One of the most spectacular displays took place Nov. 12, 1833. Seen across the eastern United States, an estimated 240,000 meteors were observed. According to newspaper reports at the time, people were awakened by the fireballs. Many thought the world was coming to an end.
In 1966 the Leonid shower recorded about 144,000 meteors per hour.
Other times, the shower displays are small. So, you could say the Leonid light show comes in waves of intensity.
While those rates are not expected this time around, skywatchers could potentially see around 10 to 15 meteors per hour during the peak. The moon could obstruct some views, said NASA expert Bill Cooke in a story on www.space.com.
So, how to watch the Leonids in Big Bear? One of the best times to go skywatching is around midnight Sunday night. Go outside. Find the darkest area in the Valley. Spread out a blanket on the ground and lie down. No need for telescopes — just look straight up.
Because it is likely to be cold, be prepared by wearing warm clothing, gloves and a hat. Bring along something to snack on and a thermos of hot chocolate or coffee. Bring a camera and take photos.
Skywatching is almost free. The only thing it will cost you is the loss of sleep.
