Mel Blanc was known as the man of 1,000 voices. The voice actor and radio personality became famous for his vocal talents as the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and scores of other classic cartoon characters.
On Aug. 24, the Big Bear Valley Historical Society hosts Mel Blanc & Kids Day at the Big Bear Valley Historical Museum. The fifth summer special event at the museum features a presentation about Blanc, who had a long relationship with Big Bear Lake. For more than 30 years he served as the honorary mayor of the mountain community.
From 1 to 2 p.m., Noel and Katherine Blanc, the late Mel Blanc’s son and daughter-in-law, will share anecdotes from Mel’s long career. It’s all part of the final Kids’ Day at the Museum of the season. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. children may also participate in a scavenger hunt, visit the then/now artifact table, create a take away art project at the painting table, gold pan and watch the blacksmiths hard at work.
Museum docents will read “Melvin the Mouth,” written by Katherine Blanc. The book describes a typical school day enjoyed by Melvin, but not necessarily by his teachers. The readings are in the Doble School House at 11 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m.
The Big Bear Historical Museum is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 800-B Greenway Drive, Big Bear City. For more information, call 909-585-8100 or visit www.bigbearhistory.org.
