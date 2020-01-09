The weekend of Jan. 11-12 in Big Bear is the lull before the storm — or rather the quiet before the next wave of holiday visitors. The MLK holiday weekend is Jan. 17-20. You have been warned.
So, what to do on a three-day (or for some, a four-day) weekend? There are ski and snowboard lessons at Bear Mountain, Snow Summit and Snow Valley resorts, and snowshoeing with the Southern California Mountains Foundation and Rim Nordic.
Go tubing at Big Bear SnowPlay, Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain or the Grizzly Ridge Tubing Area at Snow Summit. And of course, there are night skiing and snowboarding sessions at Snow Summit Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19.
If you prefer a leisurely stroll to a schuss down the slopes, spend the day shopping in Big Bear Lake’s Village area, enjoying a nice meal at one of the local restaurants or taking in a movie. Stop by the Big Bear Alpine Zoo to visit the resident animals and their zookeeper caretakers. For more information on the zoo, visit www.bigbearalpinezoo.org.
When the sun sets, explore Big Bear’s nightlife. Yes, there is one, and it’s not just looking up at the starry sky (although that’s a good idea, too). Go to Honky Tonk Nights at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon in the Convention Center or a concert at The Cave. On Jan. 17 and 18, Wyatt’s headlining act is Born Country. The Cave welcomes Struggle Jennings on Jan. 17 and Los Stellarians on Jan. 18.
Several nightclub spots in the Village also feature live music from Big Bear musicians. On Sunday evening, stop by The Other Room at No Name Pizza in Big Bear City to listen to the classics from Silver Moon. Other live music venues include Stillwell’s,
Oakside Restaurant & Bar, Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern, The BoneYard and Whiskey Dave’s. And, of course, there is karaoke at Murray’s.
Enjoy a visit to a Big Bear spa, order up a massage and just plain relax. Holiday weekends are for resting not just for all-out hustle and bustle.
There is a little something for everyone in Big Bear this MLK holiday weekend. And for those who live here year round, enjoy a staycation weekend and treat yourself to something special. The list isn’t endless, but it’s close.
So how do you find all these places and more? The Big Bear Now app has an events calendar, dining, lodging, shopping, activities, weather, road conditions and transportation information. And you can read the latest edition of Big Bear Now Magazine. Download the app for Android or Apple operating systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.