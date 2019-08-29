There are more than 10 quilts on display at the Mountain Treasures 31st annual Labor Day Quilt Show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Big Bear Middle School.
Expect to see unique quilts from 65 members of the Busy Bear Quilt Guild, which hosts the annual event. Quilters are judged in eight categories: challenge quilts, small wall hanging, large wall hanging (one person), large wall hanging (two person), lap/twin/wall hanging (one person), lap/twin/ wall hanging (two person), large quilt (one person) and large quilt (two person).
Aside from the quilts on display, there is a boutique with handmade crafts from various guild members. The boutique includes quilts, embroidered towels, pin cushions, paintings, Christmas’ ornaments and more.
There is also an array of vendors selling gifts, lotions and quilt related items. Tickets are available for the 2019 opportunity quilt, “When Wings Take Flight,” and various prize baskets. Door prizes are randomly handed out upon entry.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 1. General admission is $8. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free.
Big Bear Middle School is at 41275 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For more information, visit the website www.busybearsquiltguild.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.