The clock is ticking.
Construction continues for a new, larger Big Bear Alpine Zoo in Moonridge. By this time next year, perhaps the Big Bear Alpine Zoo may be enjoying its new location at the intersection of Moonridge Road and Clubview Drive.
No official moving date has been set. There is still a lot to do — paving, fencing, planting, interiors and moving the animals will be a extensive process.
Until the time arrives, the zoo is open for business at its original location near Bear Mountain. October is an especially busy time for the facility. What can guests do? We’re glad you asked.
• Animal presentations take place every day at noon.
• Animal Enrichment presentations take place every day, weather permitting. Enrichment is a way to help encourage animals to engage in behaviors that might normally occur in the wild.
• Flashlight Safari, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26.
Each Friday and Saturday during the month of October, weather permitting, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo hosts Flashlight Safari. It’s an exclusive tour that explores the more active side of the zoo’s resident animals during twilight and dusk.
Exploring the zoo after dark is a unique mountain experience. When night falls at the zoo, scents linger longer in the still air. The zoo comes alive with the sights and sounds of the nocturnal cycle of the creatures of the night. Having highly developed senses of hearing, sight, smell and touch, nocturnal animals are specially adapted to make the most of night illumination. Some daytime animals even share the best of both worlds and remain active after dusk.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The tour begins at 7 p.m. No one is admitted to the zoo after 7 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and to dress warmly. Admission for Flashlight Safari is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors age 60 and older, and for children ages 3-10. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free.
• Boo at the Zoo and Wolf Awareness Day, Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies.
What do you get when you celebrate Boo at the Zoo on the same day as Wolf Awareness Day? Howloween, of course. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo celebrates the final day of Wolf Awareness Week along with its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween celebration.
Children are encouraged to come in costume, visit their favorite animals and trick-or-treat at stations throughout the park. Sharpen your skills at wolf behavior interpretation or join the pack in a community howl.
The spooktacular event features dark tales and unique storytelling featuring the zoo’s resident animals of the night. Children of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts and the pumpkin enrichment table.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is San Bernardino County’s only zoo. It serves as a wildlife animal sanctuary, rehabilitation and education center. Founded in 1959, it is operated and owned by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.bigbearalpinezoo.org or call 909-584-1299.
