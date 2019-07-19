Calling all trail dogs! It’s summer and that means it’s time for fast and furry fun in the sun. But beware trail dogs, as many hidden dangers lurk in the hills and your hoomans need to be ever vigilant to keep you safe. Here are my top three scariest:
• Starting out at No. 3, the foxtail weed. Now, I love foxes and I most certainly love tails, but when you put them together, you get a nasty little villain that specializes in wiggling his way into some very sensitive spaces. Whenever I stick my head in the bushes so I can check the local pee-mail during my walk, it seems like ol’ mister foxtail gets stuck on my fur coat. Because he is shaped like a little dart, he only moves in one direction, forward. It doesn’t take long before he has burrowed in so deep that the only thing my dad can do is take me to the vet. Usually they have to give me some special drugs so I take a nap. I never remember, but when I wake up the foxtail is gone along with some of my dad’s hard earned dollars!
• No. 2 has got to be my slithery pal Mr. Rattlesnake. Generally, I’m a fan. He does his part to keep our ecosystem in balance, but boy does he have a bad temper. Sometimes I’m confused though. He makes a funny noise, and he smells so good. And the way he slides around is so super-duper fun, so I just want to give him a quick sniff and say hello. A few of my trail pals have tried that and both ended up at VCA Lakeside Animal Hospital for emergency care. It’s gotten so bad that VCA started a support group every June to help us trail dogs learn avoidance training. Poor Mr. Snakey, I think he’s just lonely.
• And my No. 1 summer hazard — Heat Stroke. It’s no joke! While you can find foxtails and snakes in lots of places, the sun is everywhere. I love chasing my dad’s mountain bike! Sometimes I forget to stop and cool off, but dad always reminds me. I heard one dog had to wait in the car, and it got so hot he almost died!
VCA says to watch out when my temperature is higher than 102.5 degrees Farenheit and to call them if it goes above 104 degrees. Heavy panting, bright red gums and tongue, thick saliva, vomiting, diarrhea, unsteadiness and staggering are all signs that I am in danger!
For more tips and tricks check out my YouTube channel at The Pawd Life. If you subscribe, I get extra treats! So please subscribe.
Love,
Timber, the Trail Dog
