As September gives way to October the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest kicks it up a notch. The next two weekends are filled with good times, good food and, of course, plenty of beer.
Contestants in the queen stein-carrying contest move into the semifinals Saturday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. with the task of carrying 14 steins filled with water across the Convention Center floor. The final is on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
Enjoy live music from Frankenrebellen, direct from Germany. Or head outside to the Wyatt’s stage for a variety of tunes from several bands.
Big Bear gets its own night on Friday, Oct. 4. A portion of the ticket proceeds goes to support a Big Bear charity on Locals Night.
Guests at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest can enjoy a variety of activities throughout the festival. Activities and games every weekend include log sawing and stein holding contests, children’s contests, safe slam beer drinking, beer pong contests and more. The outside Budenstrasse is open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays with game booths, exhibitors and vendors.
Sample tasty German food at the Munich Grill, which features a variety of sausages. The German Kitchen serves the traditional sausage and sauerkraut meals as well as complete dinners and sandwiches. American and Tex-Mex fare is served at the Food Court and Ballpark Grill.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call the Convention Center at 909-585-3000 or visit
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
