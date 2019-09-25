Enjoy the breathtaking vistas along the Skyline Trail on the south shore of Big Bear Lake. Mountain bikers can go mild or wild at the annual Grizzly 100 & Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo Saturday, Sept. 28, in Big Bear Lake.
The annual mountain bike ride and race covers some of the best single track trails in Southern California. Choices include the 20K Skyview ride, the 30K Ridgeline ride and the 50K Skyline ride. Races include the 75K Over the Top and the Grizzly 100, which features 10,000 vertical feet of climbing and the difficult Radford Road.
The 75K and Grizzly 100 are part of the National Ultra Endurance Race Series. The races draw some of the top mountain bikers from around the world.
Go to www.bbvrace.com for complete event details and a link to registration. The website also includes rider and safety information.
The headquarters for the Grizzly MTB 100 and Gran Fondo is Christmas Tree Corner in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. The location also features an expo and beer garden.
Christmas Tree Corner is at the intersection of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
