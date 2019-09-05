Stroll your way through the Village during the 11th annual Village Fall Wine Walk Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The popular Big Bear Lake event is expected to be a sell out, so get your tickets before it’s too late.
“We had 10 tickets left the day of the Summer Wine Walk,” said Wendy Badger, event coordinator. “People are definitely buying in advance.”
Tickets are available online at www.bigbearwinewalk.com. Participants must be 21 or older.
All participants must check in with a valid ID.
Check-in on the day of the event begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive to encourage people to arrive early and enjoy all that the Village shops and restaurants have to offer.
The first time the early check-in was offered was the Summer Wine Walk. All went well, Badger said. “We never had a line,” Badger said. “People like the idea of early check-in so they can do a little shopping and have lunch.”
Ticket holders receive a map of the 24 participating businesses, a commemorative wine glass, badge, 12 wine tasting tickets and a wristband at check in.
VIP walk and Dial-a-Ride packages include transportation to the event and rides home, express VIP check-in and a complimentary wine yoke. Tickets are $55, with 56 packages remaining as of Aug. 28.
Food only tickets are available for $20. Individual Wine Walk tickets are $45 as long as tickets are available.
The Village Fall Wine Walk is presented by the Village Business Association of Big Bear Lake. Participating businesses include Amangela’s, Artisans Etc., AV Nightclub, Barrel 33, Bear Essentials, Bear Skins, Brown Bear Gift Shop, Remax Big Bear, Camp Crib, Chirp Nature Center, Compass SoCal Resorts, Del Lago’s Boutique, The Copper Q, The Lodge at Big Bear Lake, Turn Key Vacation Rentals, Village Sweet Shoppe, Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s Real Estate, Whiskey Dave’s, Wild Coyote Gallery, Le Muse, Murray’s Saloon & Eatery, O Koo Ran, Oakside Restaurant & Bar, The Bath Workshop and The Club.
Contributing restaurants are The Captain’s Anchorage, Sonora Cantina, Sister My Sister Bake Shop, Stillwell’s Restaurant and Gaby’s Latin Flavors.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Big Bear Valley Education Trust, Christmas in the Village, Halloween in the Village and youth scholarships.
For more information, visit www.bigbearwinewalk.com.
