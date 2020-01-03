Attractions
• Action Tours, 40957 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Segway, zip line, tree rope climbing, snowshoeing. 909-866-0390, www.actiontoursbigbear.com.
• Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain
800 Wildrose Lane, Big Bear Lake. Tubing-snow play daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soaring Eagle open daily 10 a.m. to dusk. Alpine slide open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to dusk. 909-866-4626, www.alpineslidebigbear.com. Check website for night tubing days and hours.
• Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure, Urban Adventure smartphone scavenger hunt. urbanadventurequest.com.
• Baldwin Lake Stables, 46475 Pioneertown Road, Big Bear City. Guided trail rides, petting zoo. 909-585-6482, www.baldwinlakestables.com.
• Bear Mountain
43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. Skiing, snowboarding, Adventure Academy, US Adaptive Recreation Center. Open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 844-462-2327, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
• Bear Valley Farms
1601 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Stables, farm tours, special events. 909-547-5424, www.bearvalleyfarms.com.
• Bear Valley Stage Lines, Carriage rides in the Village. Pedder Road at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake. 909-584-2277.
• Big Bear Alpine Zoo, 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 909-584-1299, www.bigbearzoo.org.
• Big Bear Jeep Experience, Jeep tours. 42011 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Guided jeep tours, guests drive the vehicles. 909-420-5828, www.bigbearjeepexperience.com.
• Big Bear SnowPlay and Ropes Course
42825 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Ropes course, tubing, snack bar, video games. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glow tubing Fridays, Saturdays and holiday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. 909-585-0075, www.bigbearsnowplay.com.
• The Bowling Barn
40625 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Bowling, glow bowling, arcade, laser maze, sports bar, bowling leagues, kitchen with burgers, pizza, street tacos and more. Open Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight 909-878-2695. bowlingbarn.com.
• Gold Rush Mining Adventures, 40016 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Pan for gold, rocks, minerals, fossils and geodes. Waterwheel and sluice. Old Western town. 909-866-5678, goldrushminingadventures.com.
• Helicopter Big Bear, Big Bear Airport Terminal, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City. Helicopter tours — 10 tour choices including a sunset tour. 909-585-1200, www.helicopterbigbear.com.
• Mountain Room Escapes. Two locations: 40729 Village Drive, Suite 6, Big Bear Lake, and 1121 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 877-584-6427.
• Rim Nordic Ski Area, State Route 18, across from Snow Valley, Running Springs. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather and conditions permitting. Call ahead at 909-867-2600 or visit www.rimnordic.com.
• SkyPark at Santa’s Village
28950 State Route 18, Skyforest. Amusement park, A Nostalgic Christmas (through Jan. 5), Santa’s House & North Pole, Silver Bells Arena, Breakfast with Santa, Santa’s Workshop and Post Office, Northwoods Express Train Ride, Santa’s Village Mining Company, Village of Lights, Tea with Mrs. Claus, crafts, live entertainment. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-through Thursdays. 909-744-9373, www.skyparksantasvillage.com.
• Snow Summit
880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Skiing, snowboarding, Adventure Academy, Grizzly Ridge Tubing, base area activities. Open daily 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily after that. Night sessions 3 to 8:30 p.m. on select weekends. 844-462-2327, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
• Snow Valley
35100 State Route 18, Running Springs. Skiing, snowboarding, tubing. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holiday periods. Night sessions 3 to 8 p.m. Snow play 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for details. 909-867-2751, www.snow-valley.com
Visitor centers
• Big Bear Visitors Center
40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 909-866-7000, www.bigbear.com.
• Big Bear Discovery Center
The Big Bear Discovery Center is closed for renovations. The center is expected to reopen in summer of 2020. 909-382-2790, www.mountainsfoundation.org.
Parks & Campgrounds
Day use areas
• Aspen Glen Picnic Area
Mill Creek Road, Big Bear Lake. Open sunrise to sunset year-round. Picnic tables, restrooms, trail access. Adventure Pass is required for parking. 909-382-2790, www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf.
• Boulder Bay Park
39148 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Open sunrise to sunset, fishing pier, picnic tables, group picnic pavilion, restrooms, barbecue grills. www.citybigbearlake.com.
• Erwin Lake Park
1140 Hatchery Drive, Big Bear City. A 1.25-acre facility with portable restrooms, group picnic pavilion, walking path, sand volleyball court and play lot. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Meadow Park, Bark Park and Ski Beach
41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. Tennis, basketball, volleyball, ball fields, fishing pier, restrooms, playground and picnic tables. Dog park. Gymnasium. Swim Beach area closed for the season. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Rotary Pine Knot Park
Big Bear Boulevard at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake. Picnic tables, benches, playground. 909-866-5831, www.citybigbearlake.com.
• Sugarloaf Park
44828 Baldwin Lane, Big Bear City. Softball, skate park, BMX park, basketball, playground, running trail with exercise stations, picnic tables. Covered picnic area. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• The Ranch Sports Complex
2050 Erwin Ranch Road, Big Bear City. Pickleball courts, swimming pool, tennis courts, dog park, walking trail, playground. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Veterans Park
500 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake. Big Bear veterans memorial wall, gazebo, lake access. www.citybigbearlake.com.
Overnight campgrounds
• Hannah Flat Family Campground
Tents, trailers, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, parking. Open year- round, no reservations. Forest Road 3N16, north of Fawnskin. For more information, call 909-382-2790.
• Horse Springs Campground
Forest Road 4N16A, off Forest Road 3N14. Open year-round. First come/first serve. Tents, picnic tables, toilets, parking. No water available. Call 909-382-2790 to check road conditions.
