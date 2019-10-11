Attractions
• Action Tours, 40957 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Segway, zip line, tree rope climbing. 909-866-0390, actiontoursbigbear.com.
• Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain, 800 Wildrose Lane, Big Bear Lake. Soaring Eagle, go-karts and mini golf open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alpine slide open weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 909-866-4626, www.alpineslidebigbear.com.
• Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure, Urban Adventure smartphone scavenger hunt., www.urbanadventurequest.com.
• Baldwin Lake Stables, 46475 Pioneertown Road, Big Bear City. Riding, petting zoo. 909-585-6482, www.baldwinlakestables.com.
• Bear Mountain Golf Course and Driving Range, 43102 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. Nine-hole course, driving range, Clubhouse Grill, pro shop. 909-585-8002, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
• Bear Valley Farms, 1601 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Boarding stables, petting zoo, trail rides, hay rides, events. 909-547-5424, www.bearvalleyfarms.com.
• Bear Valley Stage Lines, Carriage rides in the Village and special events. Pedder Road at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake. 909-584-2277.
• Big Bear Alpine Zoo, 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 909-584-1299, www.bigbearzoo.org.
• Big Bear Jeep Experience, Jeep tours. 42011 Big Bear Blvd., Suite A, Big Bear Lake. 909-420-5828, www.bigbearjeepexperience.com.
• Big Bear Marina, 500 Paine Court, Big Bear Lake. Boat rentals, watersports, fishing, water bikes. Boat launch. Big Bear Queen tour boat. Fish Big Bear Charter Service. 909-866-3218, www.bigbearmarina.com.
• Big Bear Speedway, Big Bear Ropes Course, 42825 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Base lodge, go karts. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 909-585-0075, www.bigbearsnowplay.com.
• Bowling Barn, 40625 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Bowling, game room, sports bar. 909-878-2695, www.bowlingbarn.com.
• Captain John’s Fawn Harbor & Marina, 39369 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin. Pontoon boat, fishing boat, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, Tarzan boat, electric boat tour. 909-866-6478. fawnharbor.com.
• Carol Morrison Public Launch Ramp, 41911 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. Boat inspections, launch ramp, 909-866-5200, www.bbmwd.com.
• Duane Boyer Public Launch Ramp, 38925 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin, 2 miles east of the dam. Boat inspections, launch ramp, fishing pier. 909-866-2917, www.bbmwd.com.
• Gold Rush Mining Adventure,s 40016 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Pan for gold and more. Old western town replica. 909-866-5678, www.goldrushminingadventures.com.
• Helicopter Big Bear, Big Bear Airport Terminal, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City. Helicoptor tours. 909-585-1200, www.helicopterbigbear.com.
• Holloway’s Marina and RV Park, 398 Edgemoor Road, Big Bear Lake. Pontoon boat, fishing boat, Jet Ski, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Big Bear Charter Fishing service. Time Bandit Pirate Ship boat tour. 909-866-5706. www.bigbearhollowaysmarina.com.
• Mountain Room Escapes, Two locations: 40729 Village Drive, Suite 6, Big Bear Lake, and 1121 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 877-584-6427.
• North Shore Landing, 38573 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin. Boat, wakeboard and kayak rentals. 909-878-4386, www.bigbearhollowaysmarina.com.
• Pine Knot Landing, 439 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. Pontoon, fishing boat, kayak, Jet Ski and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Miss Liberty boat tour. Big Bear Watersports School with lessons in wake boarding, water skiing and more. Parasailing, Bosco’s Bait & Tackle, Cantrell Fishing Guide Service. 909-866-6463, www.pineknotmarina.com.
• Pleasure Point Marina, 603 Landlock Landing, Big Bear Lake. Kayak, stand-up paddleboard, pedal boat, fishing and pontoon boat rentals. Marina memberships. 909-866-2455, www.pleasurepointmarina.net.
• SkyPark at Santa’s Village, 28949 State Highway 18, Skyforest. Mountain biking, hiking, fishing, archery, zipline, climbing. Open Thursdays through Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 909-744-9373, www.skyparksantasvillage.com.
• Snow Summit Bike Park and Base Area, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Bike park, Scenic Skychair, hiking trails, climbing wall, Euro bungee trampoline, zip line, quick jump free fall. 844-462-2327, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Visitor centers
• Big Bear Discovery Center, 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 909-382-2790, www.mountainsfoundation.org.
• Big Bear Visitors Center, 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 909-866-7000, www.bigbear.com.
Parks and campgrounds
Day-use and picnic areas
• Aspen Glen Picnic Area, Mill Creek Road, Big Bear Lake. Open sunrise to sunset year-round. Picnic tables, restrooms, barbecue grills, trail access. Adventure Pass is required for parking. 909-382-2790, www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf.
• Bark Park, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. Small dog area. Large dog area. Located behind the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District office and community room. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Boulder Bay Park, 39148 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Open sunrise to sunset, fishing pier, picnic tables, group picnic pavilion, restrooms, barbecue grills. www.citybigbearlake.com.
• Dana Point Park, 39369 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin. A 6-acre facility with restrooms, picnic facilities, lake access. Available for rent. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Erwin Lake Park, 1140 Hatchery Drive, Big Bear City. A 1.25-acre facility with portable restrooms, group picnic pavilion, walking path, sand volleyball court and play lot. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Happy Hills Trail, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Behind City Hall. Trail features several picnic tables along the way. www.citybigbearlake.com.
• Jenks Lake Day Use Area, From Highway 38, take either Jenks Lake Road East or Jenks Lake Road West. No overnight camping. Interpretive site, accessible, picnic tables, toilets, parking. Day use fee $5 per vehicle and $40 for buses and RVs.
• Juniper Point Picnic Area, Highway 38, 1 mile west of Stanfield Cutoff. Restrooms, parking, picnic tables. On the lakeshore. No overnight camping. Adventure Pass is required for parking. 909-382-2790, www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf.
• Meadow Park and Ski Beach, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoes, ball fields, fishing pier, restrooms, playground and picnic tables. Gymnasium. 909-866-9700, wwwbigbearparks.com.
• Meadows Edge Picnic Area, North Shore Lane off Highway 38, 2 miles east of Fawnskin on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake. Picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, accessible. No overnight camping. Adventure Pass is required for parking. 909-382-2790, www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf.
• Miller Park, 1178 Chickasaw, Fawnskin. Playground, basketball, tennis, picnic facilities, portable restrooms, community building. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Rotary Pine Knot Park, Big Bear Boulevard at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake. Picnic tables, benches, playground. 909-866-5831, www.citybigbearlake.com.
• Sugarloaf Park, 44828 Baldwin Lane, Big Bear City. Softball, skate park, BMX park, basketball, playground, running trail with exercise stations, picnic tables. Covered picnic area. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• The Ranch Sports Complex, 2050 Erwin Ranch Road, Big Bear City. Pickleball courts, swimming pool, tennis courts, dog park, walking trail, playground, dorms and community room. 909-866-9700, www.bigbearparks.com.
• Veterans Park, 500 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake. Big Bear veterans memorial wall, gazebo, lake access. citybigbearlake.com.
Overnight camgrounds
• Hannah Flat Family Campground, Tent camping, trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, parking. Open through Oct. 27. Call 877-444-6777 or www.recreation.gov, reservations can be made as early as 6 months or as late as 24 hours in advance based upon availability.
• Holcomb Valley Campground, Tent camping, trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, parking. Open year round, first come/first serve only, no reservations. Forest Road 3N16, north of Fawnskin in the San Bernardino National Forest. For more information, call 909-328-2790.
• Horse Springs Campground, Forest Road 4N16A, off Forest Road 3N14. Open year round. First come/first serve. Tent camping, picnic tables, toilets, parking. No water available. Call 909-382-2790 to check road conditions.
• Pineknot Family Campground, Tent camping, trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, parking. Open through Oct. 27. Reservations can be made as early as six months or as late as 24 hours in advance based on availability. Off Summit Boulevard on Bristlecone Trail/Forest Road 2N99, Big Bear Lake. Reservations: 877-444-6777, www.recreation.gov.
• Serrano Campground, Interpretive site, accessible, tent camping, trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, parking. Open through Nov. 24. Reservations can be made as early as six months or as late as 24 hours in advance based on availability. North Shore Lane off Highway 38, west of the Big Bear Discovery Center. Reservations: 877-444-6777, www.recreation.gov.
