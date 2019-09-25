The forecast Saturday, Sept. 28, calls for snow in Big Bear. To be more specific — snow at Snow Summit. Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails moves to Snow Summit Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Along with the location change, the Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival joins the party. The punk-rock festival fits in with the massive rail-jam course built to showcase some of the snowboarding industry’s best riders.
Punk-rock bands from Los Angeles and Orange County include NOFX, The Bronx and The Vandals to spice up the one-of-a-kind pre-winter festival.
Snow Summit’s bike park and the base area actives operate throughout the day on
Sept. 28. Bike park, sky chair and base activity tickets are sold separately from the Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails event.
Hot Dawgz and Hand Rail tickets are $50 for age 13 and older, and $35 for kids ages 5-12.
For more information, to purchase tickets or check the complete schedule, visit www.hotdawgzandhandrails.com or
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
