Pasquale Esposito performs at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 19. If you don’t have your tickets yet, you best get moving.
Esposito lends his voice in concert to benefit the Bear Valley Community Healthcare Foundation. Tickets were still available at press time and can be purchased online at
www.citybigbearlake.com. Search under city departments for the Performing Arts Center.
Growing up in Naples, Italy, Esposito began his career at the age of 10. He sang serenades under balconies, hired by men to sing to girlfriends.
While touring in the United States Esposito fell in love with America. When he received his green card, it was like winning the lottery, he says. Esposito is now an American citizen and loves his country, he says.
Esposito is an international crossover recording artist, acclaimed for a pop-opera delivery of songs. He has released seven albums and starred in two shows on PBS. His third show and eighth album, “Pasquale Esposito Celebrates the Spirit of Christmas,” is set for a December 2020 release.
In Big Bear, his show will include Italian music, as well as American and Spanish standards.
While in Big Bear, Esposito will dontate time to give a master class to vocal students and perform at an intimate VIP dinner. He says he believes in giving back, and that he is who he is because of this country.
The MountainTop Strings open for Esposito at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The strings group has toured Italy several times in recent years. Esposito says he can’t wait to hear the MountainTop Strings.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. with the MountainTop Strings. Esposito takes the stage Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. A meet the artist reception follows at 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.