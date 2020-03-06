Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon celebrates the Wearing of the Green on Saturday, March 14. The annual St. Paddy’s pre party will feature everything from corned beef and cabbage to cabbage bowling, a wishing well, a Lucky Charms eating contest, green beer and free Leprechaun arts and crafts.
Kris Colt and the Black Rose Band take the stage with a unique blend of Celtic folk rock.
Guests are invited to try cabbage bowling or make a wish in the wishing well to win a complimentary beverage. Irish contests open to all ages include Best Irish Jig, Guessing of the Gold Coins, Best Green Outfit, and Diggin’ the Ol’ Lucky Charms.
Prizes will be awarded in adult and children contests. Kids activities include an indoor bounce house, Leprechaun arts and crafts and arcade games.
Wyatt’s will serve up plenty of corned beef and cabbage and
shepherd’s pie as well as the regular Wyatt’s menu. Irish libations will be available including a Pickle Back, Irish Car Bomb and, everyone’s favorite, green beer and Irish coffee.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the Irish fun continues until 11 p.m. A complimentary Take Home shuttle will be available beginning at 8 p.m., which will provide curb-to-curb service for guests.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for Big Bear Valley locals with proper ID and free for children age 14 and younger. Admission includes a complimentary token for the wishing well and all the festivities. Contests times vary throughout the night.
Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is located inside the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For details or to reserve a table, call 909-585-3000 or log onto
