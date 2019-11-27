Big Bear Valley Trails
• Alpine Pedal Path
North Shore Drive at Stanfield Cutoff, Big Bear Lake. Walking, jogging, cycling path. 3.5 miles.
• Bluff Mesa Trail
Begins where the Champion Lodgepole Trail ends, 0.4 miles to Bluff Mesa Group Camp. Accessible from Forest Service Roads 2N10 and 2N11.
• Bristlecone Trail
A hiking, biking and horse trail that connects with the Skyline Trail at the east end of the trailhead. It is 1.8 miles long, off Forest Road 2N10.
• Castle Rock Trail
The popular trail begins 1.1 miles east of the dam off Highway 18. This moderate-to-difficult hike is 2.4 miles round trip.
• Champion Lodgepole Trail
Past the Aspen Glen Picnic Area, turn onto Forest Road 2N10 for 3.7 miles then turn right on Forest Road 2N11 and continue 1 mile to the trailhead.
• Cougar Crest Trail
Trailhead on North Shore Drive west of the Big Bear Discovery Center. Links with the Pacific Crest Trail.
• Eye of God
A 1.8-mile trail off Burns Canyon Road in the Baldwin Lake area of Big Bear City. Sacred Serrano site. Views looking west to Big Bear Lake.
• Grandview Point
A 2.5-mile side trip off Skyline Trail or Pineknot Trail features stunning views of Mt. San Gorgonio.
•b Hannah Flat Trail
7.8 miles round trip, moderate, begins in Hanna Flat Campground off Rim of the World Drive north of Fawnskin.
• Happy Hills Trail
Behind City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. ADA access, historical buildings, picnic table. Trailhead is located on the southwest portion of the property. Parking is available.
• Jenks Lake Trail (Forest Trail 1E20)
Begins at the Barton Flats Visitor Center on the Rio Monte Trail then follows Barton Road to an old logging road to Jenks Lake. Access from Jenks Lake below the dam, 1.1 miles.
• Pineknot Trail
Trailhead located at Aspen Glen Picnic Area, Mill Creek Road, Big Bear Lake. 6.6 miles, moderate difficulty, leads to Grandview Point.
• Skyline Trail
The 15-mile Skyline Trail spans the south shore of Big Bear and parallels Forest Road 2N10. Access from Clubview Drive on the east or just past Aspen Glen Picnic Area off Mill Creek Road to the west. It is popular with mountain bikers because of the singletrack trail, hikers and equestrians also utilize the trail.
• Woodland Trail
A 1.5-mile interpretive loop on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake, across from the East Boat Launch. This is an easy, mostly flat hike with short hills. Views of Big Bear Lake to the south. Adventure Pass is required for parking.
