The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment brings a fresh take on a new musical production to Big Bear. “Tenderly, the Rosemary Clooney Musical” is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for six performances beginning Sept. 14 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
The story follows Dr. Victor Monke and his sessions with singer Rosemary Clooney. The audience follows Clooney’s journey from her childhood home in Kentucky to her rise to fame in Hollywood.
The “Tenderly” book, music and lyrics are written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. The Big Bear production is directed by Beth Wheat. Nancy Walker stars as Rosemary Clooney and Steve Gaghagen is Dr. Victor Monke.
Walker says that Clooney is one of her biggest influences, as far as singers go. “I loved her style, her phrasing and delivery,” Walker says.
As a child Walker would watch Clooney’s television show and listen to her music. “It (the play) is very different,” Walker says. “It’s a two-person show. There is a huge amount of dialogue for me because I’m in my psychiatrist’s office. The play takes place in Dr. Monke’s office, and as I explain my life, we reenact scenes in the life of Clooney.”
Dr. Monke, played by Gaghagen, will take on multiple roles, including Clooney’s mother, sister and Frank Sinatra — just to name a few. The duo performs 19 songs. Among the classic Clooney songs are “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Come on a My House” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”
“It’s kind of the actor’s dream for the both of us,” Walker says.
Performances of “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical” are Sept. 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7: 30 p.m., and Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $30 for preferred seats.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For tickets or more information call the PAC box office at 909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
