The first schoolhouse built that was 100-percent dedicated to be a school was in Big Bear Lake near the Village in 1920. A group of local volunteers built the one-room schoolhouse with living quarters for the teacher, Miss McPherson, who had been renting a cabin at the Stockers’ Swastika Camp. According to Big Bear historian Mark Durban, the year-round school meant more families would stay on the mountain through the winter.
