On the Big Bear Village’s busiest corner, there is an eclectic group of artists who appeal to all art fans. Art on the Corner’s final show this summer is Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
The Bear Valley Guild for the Arts gathers a variety of artists to showcase a mix of unique arts and crafts.
“There’s a need for more exposure to arts in the community,” said Gail McCarthy, Bear Valley Guild for the Arts founder. “Art on the Corner is trying to fill that gap.”
Doug Thomson of Pahrump, Nevada, returns to Art on the Corner for the third year. Thomson’s handcrafted musical instruments, including a string instrument called the Zither, are available for demonstrations and purchase. He also sells books on how to play his old world instruments.
Kim Martin’s booth is known for her watercolor paintings. Dennis Bentson shares his photography, as does John Wortham, a teacher in Lucerne Valley who lives in Big Bear Lake.
Art lovers can find nearly every type of art form and medium on the corner. Photographers, metal artists, potters, painters and face painters top the list of artists attending during the closing weekend. Find one-of-a-kind art pieces at moderate prices at this niche art show.
Art on the Corner is at Christmas Tree Corner at the southwest corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, call 909-585-2868.
