It’s an Eagles kind of night Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater. The Long Run — Experience the Eagles and K-Tel All Stars takes the stage for the season finale of the 2019 Music in the Mountain summer concert series.
Parking and gates open at 5 p.m. The music begins at 6 p.m. General admission guests must bring their own chairs for seating in open areas. Youth age 12 and younger are admitted free. Dogs on leash are welcome.
No outside beverages allowed except sealed bottled water. All coolers, backpacks and handbags are searched at the entrance gate. Premium bench seating area offers up close seats in the dance zone in the first three rows across all three sections. For tickets, stop by the Big Bear Discovery Center, the Big Bear Visitors Center or visit www.mountainsfoundation.org.
The Big Bear Visitors Center is at 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.