The stage at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center was only partially dressed for the Big Bear Theatre Project’s fall production rehearsal Nov. 10. Between giggles and outright out-loud laughs, members of the cast blocked scenes and worked on their lines for Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” set for a seven-performance run Nov. 20-24.
The Big Bear Theatre Project is serious about amusement. “The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People” is a farce about facades and society, especially Victorian ways. Queen Victoria may have not been amused when Wilde’s play was performed at St. James Theater. But the play has amused countless audiences through the years.
Its witty dialogue has made “The Importance of Being Earnest” a popular play more than 100 years after its debut in 1895. The curtain rises on the Big Bear Theatre Project’s version of the play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24.
“It’s very much about people making fun of themselves,” says director Beth Wheat. “We’re not all liars, but we are pretenders, and sometimes it can get complicated.”
Such is the plot of “Earnest.” The complications arise when two friends — Jack and Algernon, who are members of England’s aristocracy — create false identities to avoid social obligations or in some cases, boredom.
The Big Bear Theatre Project production features a cast of professional actors — from Los Angeles and New York — as well as some of Big Bear’s own talented group. The cast includes Willie Leonard-Fortes as Algernon, Chelsea Boyd as Cicely, Cassandra Ybarra Babock as Gwendolyn, Matt Gardner as Jack, Steve Cassling as Rev. Chasuble, Nick Rocz as Lady Bracknell, Michael Harrison as Lane, Beth Wheat as Miss Prism and Colin Schour as Merriman.
The casting of professionals is intentional, Wheat says. The ultimate goal of The Big Bear Theatre Project is to bring theater and theater workshops to Big Bear, something akin to the theater festival scene in Ashland, Oregon. It all begins with Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
While it is set more than 100 years ago, the humor and the affectations of the upper class on display in “The Importance of Being Earnest” translate to today’s world.
We are amused. You will be, too.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For tickets, call the PAC box office at 909-866-4970 or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.