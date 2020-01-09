Big Bear Then — Village Drive

The Navajo Hotel and Pine Cone Building (Tracy Pharmacy) in the 1930s.
Big Bear Then — Village Drive Now, Jan. 10, 2020

The Tracy Pharmacy is now O Koo Ran. The Navajo Hotel was reborn as The Leather Depot.

At left, The Navajo Hotel and Pine Cone Building (Tracy Pharmacy) on Village Avenue in the Big Bear Lake Village during the 1930s. At right, the same scene in 2020.

