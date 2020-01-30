Rebel Ridge Ski School was the first Southern California ski area to utilize a snowmaking operation, left. Above and at right, Rebel Ridge later became the site of Big Bear SnowPlay and Big Bear Speedway, which offers tubing, a ropes course and a summer gokart course. For more information about Big Bear SnowPlay, visit the website
