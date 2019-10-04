It’s bonus time at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. The fifth weekend of the nine-weekend festival at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake expands for an extra day. It’s three days of fun Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6.
So what’s the big deal? It’s Locals Night Oct. 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. Admission is $8 per person on Friday with proceeds donated to various Big Bear charities. Topping the list on Locals Night are competitions including men’s, women’s and Hansel & Gretal log sawing, men’s and women’s stein holding, and men’s and women’s safe slam. Contests begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. and take place every hour until 10 p.m. The Friday evening event ends at midnight.
The festival is open from noon to midnight Oct. 5 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
Saturday is a special day at the festival because it is the final round of the queen stein-carrying contest. Four Big Bear ladies will do their best to carry 15 steins across the Convention Center floor without spilling a drop. The queen contest is at 4 p.m.
Frankenrebellen, a band direct from Germany, provides main stage entertainment throughout the weekend.
The Cripple Creek Cloggers perform Saturday at 2 and
6 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.bigbearevents.com.
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest takes place every weekend through Nov. 2 at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Purchase tickets in advance to save time in line. Call 909-585-3000 for more information.
