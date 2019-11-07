The lights are going up on the big tree in front of Bear Valley Community Hospital. On Saturday, Nov. 9, those lights will shine brightly in tribute to loved ones. The tree will remain illuminated until midnight Jan. 31.
The Tree of Lights is a memorial tree and more. Supporters may sponsor a light or lights in memory of loved ones or to honor someone living. A donation for each person honored will help the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation to raise funds necessary to continue providing a high level of care at the hospital.
This is the second annual Tree of Lights event. All names submitted
with donations will be read during the ceremony as Big Bear honors its
loved ones. To purchase a light, call 909-683-0335 or email
The official tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
