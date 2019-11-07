Got a yearning to play in the snow but don’t want to travel to Colorado or Montana? Big Bear has snow right now as snowmaking is in full swing at Big Bear SnowPlay.
Big Bear SnowPlay opened three full-length snow tubing runs Nov. 2. There are two Magic Carpet lifts that assists guests to the top of the Snow Play hill. As an added benefit, one of the lifts is equipped with a plexiglass cover to protect people from the elements. Big Bear SnowPlay has a kids area and a heated base lodge with a snack bar and video games.
“We’re the only place in Southern California with snow right now,” said Scott Voigt, Big Bear SnowPlay director of operations. “We have a solid snow base to start the season, and the weather forecast shows we’ll have a lot more opportunities to make snow in the next 10 days.”
But tubing isn’t the only attraction at Big Bear Snow Play. The recently opened Big Bear Ropes Course will remain open throughout the winter. The course features 37 obstacles on two levels. Climbers can take the self-guided tour from the safety of a climbing harness.
Big Bear SnowPlay begins daily operations Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glow tubing begins on Nov. 29 and will be open every Friday, Saturday and holiday nights from 5 to 9 p.m.
Snow tubing participants must be at least 36 inches tall. Passes include tube rental and lift rides for $35. A small child’s ticket is $20 with a paid adult age 18 or older.
For more information, call 909-585-0075 or visit www.bigbearsnowplay.com.
Big Bear Snow Play is at 42825 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
