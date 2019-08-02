Enjoy classic rock under the stars at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater Saturday, Aug. 3.
Turn the Page — Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and Fortunate Son, the Nation’s No. 1 tribute to John Fogerty & CCR, headline the third concert in the Music in the Mountains summer series.
Tickets are available online at mountainsfoundation.org or in person at the Big Bear Discovery Center and Big Bear Visitor Center.
Parking and gates open at 5 p.m. The music begins at 6 p.m. General admission guests must bring their own chairs for seating in open areas. Youth age 12 and younger are admitted free. Dogs on leash are welcome.
No outside beverages allowed except sealed bottled water. All coolers, backpacks and handbags are searched at the entrance gate.
Premium bench seating area offers up close seats in the dance zone in the first three rows across all three sections.
Music in the Mountains is presented by Big Bear Vacations. It is the largest fundraiser for the Southern California Mountains Foundation.
Music in the Mountains proceeds benefit the foundation’s programs on conservation, recreation and education. Returning sponsors include Big Bear Visitors Bureau, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Mitsubishi Cement Company, Lockridge Tools, Resource Computer Solutions, Gresham Savage Attorneys at Law, Bear Valley Printing, California Land Management/Mountaintop Recreation, KBHR 93.3 and Mark Christopher Chevrolet.
The Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
