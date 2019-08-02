The Tour de Big Bear celebrates its 10th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 3, with a variety of rides for the cycling enthusiast. The main event offers distances of 25, 50, 70, 106 and 109 miles along with a new 10K (6.2 miles) ride for beginners and children. But there is more to this ride than meets the eye.
On Friday, Aug. 2, cyclists can register for the Poker Ride at the registration table at the Cycling Expo in the Village. There are two poker rides — 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Participants ride around the lake, collecting cards as they go. The ride is open to the public, but limited to the first 200 riders to sign up. The Big Bear Cycling Expo and Beer Garden are also open to the public. The Expo is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 6 a.m. to
5 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Another new addition to this year’s ride is Craig’s Crown, named after the Big Bear Cycling Association’s first president and Tour de Big Bear developer, Craig Smith. The cycling club with the most entries wins the title. The cycling association has commissioned the design of a perpetual wooden bear trophy by Kirby Craig of Big Bear Carvings.
And then there are the Strava section challenges. There are seven segments including short sprints and climbs. The top three in each of the Strava sections earn cash prizes with equal pay for the top men and women riders.
With a record number of riders expected for the 10th anniversary, the ride is supported by more than 400 volunteers who help out at registration, the expo, on the courses and at the aid stations. Along with dedicated individuals, the Tour has received assistance from several clubs and organizations including Rotary, Kiwanis, US Adaptive Recreation Center, the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club and the Big Bear Pilots Association.
To register for the Tour de Big Bear, visit www.tourdebigbear.com or www.bigbearcycling.com.
The Cycling Expo and Beer Garden, and the start/finish line is at Christmas Tree Corner, Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue, in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
