Get the big scoop on zoo happenings by joining the Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo during the annual Ice Cream Safari Saturday, July 13.
This yummy event is at the zoo from noon until 3 p.m., or until the ice cream runs out. Enjoy ice cream at five stations located throughout the zoo. Each station features a different flavor. Regular zoo admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 10 and seniors age 60 and older. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free. Safari ice cream tickets are $5 for five scoops of ice cream.
For more information, call 909-878-4200 or visit the website
www.friendsofthebigbearalpinezoo.org.
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
