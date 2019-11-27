The countdown to Christmas Day begins the day after Thanksgiving for many. And this year’s holiday weekend in Big Bear is predicted to bring the Christmas cheer in the form of fresh snow and icy cold temperatures.
But don’t let that stop you from enjoying some of the more popular events in Big Bear Lake each year. Bundle up and head on out around town to help ring in the holidy season in Big Bear.
The holiday season in Big Bear begins with the annual Village event — Santa’s Grand Entrance and Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday,
Nov. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. The Village streets close to traffic to make way for thousands of people who gather at Christmas Tree Corner (Village Drive at Pine Knot Avenue).
Nikke Sparks and The Mountain Marvelettes entertain with Christmas carols and holiday music. Dignitaries speak and Steve Cassling is the master of ceremonies.
Guests can keep warm with hot cocoa provied by the Big Bear Lions Club.
Santa and Mrs. Claus make their grand entrance riding a Big Bear fire truck around 5:30 p.m. Then comes the countdown for the lighting of the Village Christmas Tree.
After the ceremony, Santa and the Mrs. are available for photos and wish lists from 6 to 9 p.m. at the little red
house next to the Christmas Tree.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the day begins with Santa and Mrs. Claus taking a helicopter ride to the Big Bear City Airport for Breakfast with Santa at The Barnstorm Restaurant. Call
909-585-9339 or 909-866-3638 for more information or to make a reservation. The event is from 8 to
9:30 a.m.
The Barnstorm Restaurant is located inside the Big Bear City Airport Terminal at 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
The weekend festivities wrap Saturday at the Big Bear City Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Big Bear City Fire Station. Crowds gather at the station to sing carols, play games and enjoy cookies, coffee and cider. Guests are asked to bring cookies to share. After Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive the festivities move outdoors for the lighting of the Big Bear City Christmas tree then heads back inside for visits with the jolly elf and his wife.
The Big Bear City Fire Station is located 301 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. Call 909-866-7566 or
909-585-2362 for more information.
