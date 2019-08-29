It’s that time of year again. Grab your lederhosen, dirndls and a drinking stein as German fare fills the air.
The 49th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest opening weekend is Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8, at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
Oktoberfest came to Big Bear in 1969 to share a German tradition with the community that always celebrates drinking beer, dancing and good times.
“We want to give our guests a little slice of Bavaria right here in Big Bear Lake,” said Monica Marini, director of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. “Instead of taking that long expensive flight to Munich, Germany, they can take a short trip up to Big Bear to experience a truly authentic Oktoberfest celebration.”
Doors open for Oktoberfest at noon Sept. 7, and the party continues until midnight. The 49th annual opening ceremonies are at 4 p.m.
Opening weekend celebrates past and present military, firefighters and law enforcement with free admission, as well as free admission for immediate family members.
Live music is easy to find at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest with two stages featuring entertainment all day long. Southern California’s premier German band, The Express Band takes the main stage at 12:30 p.m. Wyatt’s stage features the Cassandra Long Band from 2 to 6 p.m., and the Terry McRaven band from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Grab a dancing partner and clogs (if you have them) to join the traditional dance troupes dancing the polka and the Kleine Bar Tanzers, of Little Bear Dancers.
Each Saturday and Sunday throughout the nine-week festival there are several log sawing and stein holding contests.
Eins, zwei, drei, g’suffa! prost! Chant as you cheer during the safe slam beer drinking and beer pong contests after 8 p.m on Saturday.
From the kitchen
Bratwurst and knockwurst from a German butcher are part of the Oktoberfest fare, as well as perogies (potato dumplings), sauerkraut, beer cheese soup, pretzels and apple strudel from a German bakery. Check out the Munich Grill featuring a variety of traditional German festival food.
From the beer garden
More than a dozen German beers are poured, which include Warsteiner, König Ludwig, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr breweries. Along with German beer, there will be a variety of craft and domestic beers and cocktails.
For the family
Children can enjoy a bounce house, mechanical bull ride, carnival games and face painting. Children boot-holding and cup spiel contests will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. Sunday’s admission is free for children under the age of 12.
Although Oktoberfest is a family-friendly event, children are not permitted entry after 6 p.m. Families that have entered before 6 p.m. will not be asked to leave.
Mark your calendars, four bands from Germany will keep the crowds singing throughout the festival: Franken Power Express performs
Sept. 14,15, 21 and 22. Frankenrebellen Express performs Sept. 28, 29, and Oct. 5 and 6. Die Böhmische Straßenmusikanten is on stage Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20. The Goldeisen takes the stage for the final three dates — Oct. 26, 27 and Nov. 2.
There are a variety of ticket packages available. Purchase your tickets in advance online to avoid waiting in line. For ticket prices and package information, visit www.bigbearevents.com or call 909-585-3000.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
