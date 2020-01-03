With all the snow Big Bear received during the Christmas holiday, snowshoeing opportunities have returned in the San Bernardino National Forest. Tours and groomed trails are available in and around Big Bear:
• Snowshoe Eco-Tours are available on the weekends through March 8, weather and conditions permitting. Sponsored by the Southern California Mountains Foundation, Saturday tours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. There is one Sunday tour from 9 a.m. to noon. There are no eco-tours on Jan. 11.
Join a naturalist for a guided snowshoe tour in the San Bernardino National Forest. Learn how to snowshoe, go for a trek, and learn about how plants and animals adapt in winter.
Snowshoes, trekking poles, snack and water are included. Tickets are $30 for age 13 and older, and $20 for kids ages 8 to 12. Wear warm clothing in layers and waterproof boots or shoes. Tours are dependent on snow conditions. Private tours can be arranged for groups of eight or more.
Participants meet at the public parking lot at the corner of Knickerbocker Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com. Search for Discovery Center snowshoe eco-tour. For more information, email wcraig@mountinsfoundation.org.
Cancellation policy is no charge if canceled 24 hours in advance. No shows are charged in full. Tours leave promptly at the start time. Cancellations due to weather determined by the Discovery Center will be fully refunded.
• Action Tours’ snowshoe tour is for age 10 and older and lasts approximately three hours. Equipment is provided and the tour includes training with an experienced snowshoe guide. For more information and tour dates, call 909-866-0390 or visit www.actionsnowshoetours.com.
• Rim Nordic Ski Area has 10 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The venue is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Daily passes, and half-day passes are available for children and adults. Children age 10 and younger can snowshoe for free. Snowshoe rentals are available. For more information, call 909-867-2600 or visit www.rimnordic.com. Rim Nordic is on Highway 18, 11 miles west of Big Bear across from Snow Valley Resort.
In addition to organized snowshoe hikes and groomed trails, snowshoeing is a sport that you can do wherever there is a trail. Think hiking, but in the winter. Several shops around Big Bear offer snowshoes for rent or purchase:
• Goldsmiths Sports, 42071 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2728. www.goldsmithboardandski.com.
• Bear Valley Bikes, 40298 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-8000, bvbikes.com.
• TC Ride Shop, 41223 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-7070, tcrideshop.com.
Check the list of trails on page 6 for potential snowshoe hikes. Popular winter trails include Pine Knot Trail, Town Trail and Grandview Point.
Speaking of winter trails, Jan. 11 is Winter Trails Day. A free snowshoe tour is offered by the Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation and Southern California Mountains Foundation from 10 a.m. to noon. Register in advance by searching for Big Bear Winter Trails Day on www.eventbrite.com. Hot chocolate will be available following the tour.
Tours of up to five people at a time will begin rolling out at 10:15 a.m. with distance and duration based on the ability and age of the participants. Kids are welcome. Spots on the tour are provided on a first-come basis starting with Eventbrite RSVPs.
The snowshoe tour meeting place is the Pennsylvania Parking Lot, 707 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake and walk to where Forest Service Road 2N08 meets Knickerbocker Road. For more information, visit www.mountainsfoundation.org.
